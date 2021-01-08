How to recycle Christmas trees in SLO County

–Ready to recycle the Christmas tree? Here are some simple do’s and don’ts from the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority to get trees ready for recycling.

Do:

Remove all items from the tree so it looks the way it did when you purchased or cut it

Cut trees in half if they are too long (see details below)

Don’t:

Attempt to recycle artificial or flocked trees

Put it in your recycle bin

Leave it in the tree stand

Leave ornaments, tinsel or any other decoration on the tree

To recycle your tree in San Luis Obispo County:

Within Paso Robles city limits – a special route is run specifically for live undecorated and unflocked trees. The route runs for two weeks following Christmas. There is no need for trees to be cut down and they need to be placed next to the cart, not in the green waste cart.

In all other areas of the county, each community’s residential garbage and recycling service provider accepts Christmas trees for recycling after Dec. 25. Trees must be cut into 4 foot or shorter lengths, with no tree parts greater than 6 inches in diameter. Tinsel, ribbons, stands, and all other decorations must be removed. Flocked trees are not accepted. Place tree parts in your green waste cart.

Chicago Grade Landfill, Cold Canyon Landfill, Santa Maria Transfer Station, and Paso Robles Landfill also accept Christmas trees for recycling. Fees apply.

