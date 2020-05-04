How to write and submit a press release

What is a press release?

A press release, news release, media release, statement or report is a written communication to members of the news media for the purpose of announcing something newsworthy. Typically, they are e-mailed to editors and journalists at newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations.

Press release topics

Upcoming events

Concerts

Grand openings

Fundraisers

Award ceremonies

Competition results

Public meetings

New management

New products

Donations to charities

Special offers and more

Elements of a news release

Contact – At top, include name, cell phone number and email address for a contact person.

– At top, include name, cell phone number and email address for a contact person. Headline – Write one that grabs attention and summarizes the news.

– Write one that grabs attention and summarizes the news. Subhead – A second headline or “subhead” can include additional details



Dateline – Start first sentence with date and city such as “April 6, 2016, Paso Robles –”



I ntr oduction – In the first paragraph, answer the questions of who, what, when, where and why.



Body – Add details, quotes, explanations, statistics, and background.



About – End with a short “about” section with information about the company or organization.

Tips for a good press release

Choose a newsworthy topic. The more newsworthy the release, the more likely it will be run by the media.

Be sure to answer the who, what, where, when, why and how of the story.

Write the release in the third person, avoiding the words, “you,” “I,” and “we”, unless inside of quotes.

Include a photo with a caption in your news release. Include the names of the people in photos.

Write about facts – events, products, services, people, targets, goals, plans, projects, rather than opinion.

Follow Associated Press Style for capitalization, punctuation, and abbreviations.

Examples of well-written press releases

