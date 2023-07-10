Human remains found near walking path in Atascadero, investigation underway

No foul play suspected, police say

– On Sunday, Atascadero Police Department officers responded to a call regarding the discovery of human remains found in the vicinity of a walking path near Las Lomas Avenue.

The remains had been at the location for an extended period of time based on their condition, according to the police department. The death, as well as the identity of the decedent, is under investigation, however, there are no preliminary findings to indicate it is suspicious or the result of foul play, said the police department in a press release.

If you have any questions or have any information related to this investigation, contact the police department at (805) 461-5051.

Share To Social Media