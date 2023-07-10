Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 11, 2023
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Human remains found near walking path in Atascadero, investigation underway
  • Follow Us!

Human remains found near walking path in Atascadero, investigation underway 

Posted: 1:22 pm, July 10, 2023 by News Staff

No foul play suspected, police say

– On Sunday, Atascadero Police Department officers responded to a call regarding the discovery of human remains found in the vicinity of a walking path near Las Lomas Avenue.

The remains had been at the location for an extended period of time based on their condition, according to the police department. The death, as well as the identity of the decedent, is under investigation, however, there are no preliminary findings to indicate it is suspicious or the result of foul play, said the police department in a press release.

If you have any questions or have any information related to this investigation, contact the police department at (805) 461-5051.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.