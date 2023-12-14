Humane society offering $25 pet adoptions through Christmas Eve

‘Home for the Holidays’ event aims to help homeless dogs and cats find the gift of a forever home

– Woods Humane Society hopes to help homeless dogs and cats find a loving forever home this season with the “Home for the Holidays,” $25 adoption event, running from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2023. The promotion reduces standard adoption fees to just $25 for all pets (not including dog license fees), down from the typical range of $65 to $200.

“Pets bring so much joy, laughter, love, and friendship to a home,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux, “and nothing says ‘home’ quite like the warm greeting and wagging tail of a beloved dog or cat. We can’t imagine a better holiday gift to give this community than to reduce barriers to adopting a best friend this season.”

L’Heureux explains that there are unprecedented numbers of dogs and cats in need of adoption across the region right now, and Woods continues to help as many as possible. The adoption center currently has 76 animals available for adoption and 126 animals in its care, between its two locations, with more coming in as space becomes available.

“We hope this adoption event will inspire or allow families to consider opening their homes and hearts so that more pets’ lives can be saved and more people’s lives can be touched by the gift of animal companionship.”

The promotion begins at noon on Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily for adoptions from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Dec. 25. All animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero. For more information about Woods or to view available animals, visit woodshumanesociety.org or call (805) 543-9316.

