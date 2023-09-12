Humane society offering half-off pet adoptions through Sept. 17

Animal shelter hopes to help adopters ‘fall in love’

– Woods Humane Society hopes to help more pets find loving homes this month by offering a “fall in love” half-off adoption promotion through Sunday, Sept. 17. All dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens are available for adoption at half the usual adoption fee, which regularly ranges from $65 for senior cats to $200 for puppies.

“As families return to busy school and work schedules in September, our shelters often see a decrease in adoptions; however, the number of homeless pets in need does not slow down,” Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux says, “Kitten season is still in full swing in SLO County and our shelter partners throughout the state continue to struggle with heartbreaking overcrowding in their dog kennels. We hope this promotion will encourage families to consider inviting a pet into their homes and help us continue to take in more animals in desperate need of lifesaving care.”

The adoption promotion, which began at noon on Sept. 9 and ends at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, reduces adoption fees to $32.50 for senior cats, $40 for adult cats, $75 for kittens, $50 for senior dogs, $75 for adult dogs, and $100 for puppies. All adoptable pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites. Adoptions come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic and the option to enroll in a month of complimentary pet insurance.

To see Woods’ adoptable pets, or for more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, and can be reached by telephone at (805) 534-9316.

Share To Social Media