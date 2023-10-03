Humane society’s fall festival to feature costume contests, pet fair

Third annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival returns Oct. 28

– Woods Humane Society is inviting the community—including leashed and friendly dogs—to its San Luis Obispo campus for the third-annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, autumn-themed pet celebration, held during October’s National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, offers canine carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls, as well as Halloween festivities like a childrens’ and canine costume contests and a trick-for-treat training challenge. Guests can also prepare for the holidays by taking seasonal family photos at the Woods pup-kin patch or with Santa Paws, and by shopping in the open-air pet fair for local artisan gifts and goods. Festival vendors include Artistic Antics, Love and Corn, Mutts for the Bay, PetMed Urgent Care, SLO County Animal Services, Woollybear Travels, and more.

“The Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival is a true manifestation of one of the main tenets of Woods Humane Society’s mission: to celebrate the human-animal bond,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “With 800 in attendance each year, we see this free festival as a joyful homecoming event designed purely for the pleasure of the many adopters, volunteers, and supporters that make our work possible.”

The festival will be held at Woods Humane Society SLO, located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free public parking is available in nearby designated areas.

For more event information, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/FallFestival or call (805) 543-9316.

Share To Social Media