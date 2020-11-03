Humpback whales get up-close and personal in Avila Beach

–Paddleboarders and kayakers got up-close and personal with humpback whales this week in Avila Beach.

A viral video, shown above, appears to capture a whale almost swallowing up a kayaker. No injuries were reported and the whale did not have the kayak in its mouth but did end up tipping over the kayakers, reports say.

Note: There is cursing in the above video, viewer discretion is advised.

The video below captures another close encounter with a humpback whale breaching.

The California population of humpback whales migrates from their winter calving and mating areas off Mexico to their summer and fall feeding areas off coastal California. Humpback whales can be spotted off the Central Coast from late April to early December.

