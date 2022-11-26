Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 26, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Hundreds attend annual ‘Thanksgiving for Paso Robles’
  • Follow Us!

Hundreds attend annual ‘Thanksgiving for Paso Robles’ 

Posted: 6:55 am, November 26, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

thanksgiving for paso robles entrance

Event has been a tradition for the community of Paso Robles for 28 years

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles provided a free Thanksgiving dinner for several hundred Paso Roblans Thursday. Many showed up at Centennial Park for a sit-down dinner. Others had dinners delivered. Dinners were also delivered to El Camino Homeless Organization shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero.diners

Local volunteer David Kudija has helped organize the event for the past 28 years. “Our dining room is busier this year than last year, but we also delivered 278 meals,” he said, “We’re taking 90 meals each to Paso Robles and Atascadero ECHO shelters.”

A volunteer from Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles.

Men from the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles again helped to seat the diners as they arrived.

Volunteers began preparing the turkeys Monday at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy. About one hundred people volunteered.

 

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community, Top Stories