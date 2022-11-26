Hundreds attend annual ‘Thanksgiving for Paso Robles’

Event has been a tradition for the community of Paso Robles for 28 years

– Thanksgiving for Paso Robles provided a free Thanksgiving dinner for several hundred Paso Roblans Thursday. Many showed up at Centennial Park for a sit-down dinner. Others had dinners delivered. Dinners were also delivered to El Camino Homeless Organization shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Local volunteer David Kudija has helped organize the event for the past 28 years. “Our dining room is busier this year than last year, but we also delivered 278 meals,” he said, “We’re taking 90 meals each to Paso Robles and Atascadero ECHO shelters.”

Men from the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles again helped to seat the diners as they arrived.

Volunteers began preparing the turkeys Monday at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy. About one hundred people volunteered.

