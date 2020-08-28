Hundreds attend demonstration in support of district attorney

–Hundreds turned out Thursday evening for a demonstration in support of San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Dow has been the target of protests regarding the impending prosecution of 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata.

The event in front of the San Luis Obispo County Government Center began at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but many did not show up until after they got off work around 5:30.

“One woman got the boom box and some signs, but we didn’t need money,” said organizer Eric Cohram of the event. “Several people donated flags and the atmosphere was joyous. It turned out to be a great event.”

Gorham and one other speaker talked to the crowd. Pastor Brad Elijah of New Day Church in Paso Robles talked about the values that America was founded on. “That we hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal in the sight of God. To stand firm on those principles, and not to give in to the emotional sentiments that we all see surrounding us.”

District Attorney Dan Dow did not attend the event. He and his family have been targeted by Black Lives Matter supporters over the potential prosecution of 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata, who allegedly led protesters onto the 101 freeway during a demonstration in late July. San Luis Obispo police have recommended that Arata be charged with multiple offenses, including several felonies. Dow is expected to file charges against Arata on Sept. 3.

