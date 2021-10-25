Hundreds attend Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin festival downtown Paso Robles

Return of the Honey Oak and Pumpkin Festival is well-received by locals and visitors of all ages

– Hundreds of people celebrated bees, honey and pumpkins at the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park Saturday.

Norma Moye and her Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association staff welcomed visitors near the intersection at Park and 12th Street. Passersby often told the staff how great it was to see the return of the festival. Booths lined the walkway through the park.

John Chestnut of Los Osos displayed a hive of bees under glass and talked with about his bee keeping hobby. Yabba Yabba Dogs sold hot dogs. Little Bear Jewelry sold turquoise and silver jewelry his family made on an Arizona reservation. There was candy made by a local woman using her Lockwood grandmother’s recipe.

Talks and bee-related events occurred at the Gazebo. Chestnut talked about keeping bees. The Optimists’ high school club conducted a Spelling Bee. Near the playground, Kiwanis set up a putt-putt golf course for kids with golf balls painted like bees.

