Hundreds attend inaugural Safety Fest downtown

Event held in conjunction with trading day and kids’ flea market

– First responders and other emergency officials packed the Paso Robles Downtown City Park Saturday for Safety Fest. The promotion was held in conjunction with Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association‘s Trading Day and Kids’ Flea Market.

Hundreds of people walked through the park to admire fire engines and other safety equipment. Dozens of booths explained procedures and equipment used by local first responders.

Safety Fest raises money to support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

A portion of the proceeds also supports the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s mission of restoration and preservation downtown.

