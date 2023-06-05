Hundreds attend Safetyfest downtown Paso Robles

Event focused on educating the public on safety measures

– Hundreds of people attended the Safety Festival Saturday at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park. The event was created to inform people about ways to enhance safety in the home and the community.

The Paso Robles Fire Department had several demonstrations to instruct people how to respond to a variety of emergencies.

The Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) Program brought its truck and personnel to explain the program to interested members of the community.

A group called Wear Orange talked to people about safety and safeguarding weapons in the home where thieves and children can not gain access to them.

Although there were fun events, like a taco-eating contest, the intent was to educate people on safety measures they can take to make Paso Robles homes safer.