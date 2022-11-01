Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Hundreds celebrate Halloween at downtown event 

Posted: 7:04 am, November 1, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Downtown PR halloween

Local retailers, volunteers passed out candy from 4-7 p.m. to children and their parents

– Hundreds of Halloween revelers dressed up and “trick or treated” in downtown Paso Robles Monday night. Local retailers and volunteers passed out candy from 4-7 p.m. to children and their parents who walked along blocked-off Park Street between Downtown City Park and 14th Street.halloween paso robles

The Paso Robles Fire Department participated, although their engine was parked on 12th Street so they could quickly respond if they were called to an emergency.

halloween paso robles fireman

Three witches posed for photos with families at Downtown City Park.

PR Remax booth

Halloween attracted hundreds to the downtown area Monday evening.

witches downtown paso robles

 

