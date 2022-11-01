Hundreds celebrate Halloween at downtown event

Local retailers, volunteers passed out candy from 4-7 p.m. to children and their parents

– Hundreds of Halloween revelers dressed up and “trick or treated” in downtown Paso Robles Monday night. Local retailers and volunteers passed out candy from 4-7 p.m. to children and their parents who walked along blocked-off Park Street between Downtown City Park and 14th Street.

The Paso Robles Fire Department participated, although their engine was parked on 12th Street so they could quickly respond if they were called to an emergency.

Three witches posed for photos with families at Downtown City Park.

Halloween attracted hundreds to the downtown area Monday evening.

