Hundreds enjoy ‘Ice Cream Zoofari’ at Charles Paddock 

Posted: 6:50 am, July 19, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason
Gary Brill provides music

Gary Brill providing music.

Annual event returns to the zoo

–Hundreds of people turned out Saturday night for the 49th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Ice cream and toppings galore enhanced the experience of visiting the zoo in the late afternoon in Atascadero Lake Park.

Line thru parking lot

An entrance line formed in the parking lot for the popular event.

Gary Brill played appropriate animal music like, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Boy Scouts volunteered to replenish the supplies of ice cream as people poured into the zoo.Ice cream zoofari 1For the price of entry, people got all the ice cream they could eat. Tables were set up throughout the zoo where volunteers scooped ice cream for children and adults. The event is a fundraiser for the programs and facilities at the Charles Paddock Zoo.Watching animals and sunlight

Zoo Director Alan Baker said, “The weather cooperated this year. It was a beautiful evening at the Charles Paddock Zoo. The animals enjoyed it as much as the visitors.”

Comments

