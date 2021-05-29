Hundreds flock to see year’s biggest supermoon over Paso Robles

Sensorio art exhibit opened for special mid-week engagement

–Stargazers and art lovers united under the stunning extra-large full moon this week when Bruce Munro’s Sensorio art exhibit opened for a special mid-week evening to celebrate the cosmic event. The “Super Flower Blood Moon” rose shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday over Sensorio’s 15-acre Field of Light and its new Light Towers exhibit, both created by British artist Bruce Munro.

The moon was 22,116.6 miles from Earth, its nearest approach in 2021. The next supermoon will not be viewable until 2022.

“It was absolutely magical to view Bruce Munro’s stunning lights under this gigantic moon,” said Paul Haught, executive director of Sensorio. “The public response was terrific, people responded with absolute awe and delight,” he said.

The extra mid-week evening was announced three weeks ahead of the event and sold out quickly, with some 750 guests onsite throughout the evening.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio will be open to the public through Sept. 30, 2021, at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and information visit sensoriopaso.com.

