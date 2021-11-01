Hundreds of costumed revelers trick or treat in North County

Costumed children filed through neighborhoods known for their candy generosity

– A cultural tradition celebrated for decades returned Sunday to the North County. Hundreds of costumed Halloween revelers trick-or-treated. Local business on Entrada Avenue off El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero greeted children from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. A bounce house, antique fire truck and dance performances enhanced the annual Halloween event’s festivities.

Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and her daughter Abigail climbed onto the seat of the old fire truck. Heather said, “It’s great to see everyone with their kids enjoying themselves at this safe event.” The costumed children and their parents walked between tables at Entrada businesses. They received candy, played games and admired each other’s costumes.

In Paso Robles, costumed children filed through neighborhoods known for their candy generosity. On Angus Street above River Road, Mary Gentry counted 120 children stopping at her front door by 8 p.m. After dark descended on the upscale neighborhood, a few stragglers still plodded up and down the streets filling their bags with candy.

Halloween 2021 felt more normal than last year’s event. Instead of safety face masks like those required at public school, the children put on Halloween masks and canvassed for treats.

