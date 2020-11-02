Hundreds of North County families participate in drive-through Halloween event 

Paso Robles News|Monday, November 2, 2020
Posted: 7:41 am, November 2, 2020 by News Staff

–Hundreds of North County families took advantage of the free drive-through Halloween candy give-away at four locations in Paso Robles.

The Protect Paso Foundation‘s volunteers gave away more than $10,000 in candy donated by Albertsons. Protect Paso set-up four locations: The Boys and Girls Club by Flamson Middle School on Spring Street; Montebello Oaks; Cider Creek Bakery near Niblick and River Road; and the Masonic Lodge on Sherwood Road.

Cars lined up to pick up 3/4 to one pound bags of candy.

At Masonic Lodge, Protect Paso Robles volunteer David Huffman said, “We’re just trying to have fun on Halloween. The Fireman’s Association contacted us because the City of Paso Robles wasn’t doing their Halloween event. Here at Sherwood we’ve seen 400-500 cars. Happy Halloween.”

At the Cider Creek Bakery parking lot the cars wrapped around the block for the drive-thru celebration.



