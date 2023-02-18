Hundreds of runners to use Highway 1 for ‘Castle to Coast’ run 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 18, 2023
Posted: 7:00 am, February 18, 2023 by News Staff

highway 1 closureRunners will utilize highway on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Participants in the Castle to Coast Fun Run will utilize Highway 1 in San Simeon on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The 8.2-mile run will begin in the parking area of Hearst San Simeon State Park. Runners will travel south on Highway 1 into Cambria. They’ll take a right onto Moonstone Beach Drive and a right on Windsor Blvd. before ending at Shamel Park. No road, lane, or shoulder closures are permitted. There will be signage along the route informing the public of this event. Travelers in these areas should be aware of these participants.

For more information on Caltrans projects in San Luis Obispo County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

