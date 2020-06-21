Hundreds turn out for ‘Gratitude Cruise’ honoring local law enforcement 

Paso Robles News|Sunday, June 21, 2020
Posted: 3:09 pm, June 21, 2020 by News Staff

–Hundreds of Paso Roblans turned out Saturday for a “Gratitude Cruise” in downtown Paso Robles that was designed to honor law enforcement officers after the active shooter situation in Paso Robles that occurred earlier this month.

paso robles police cruise

Trisha Butcher, a local photographer and member of the Facebook group “Protect Paso” hosted the event. The gratitude cruise is a cruise for members of the community to come out to show their love and support for law enforcement, according to Butcher.

Hundreds of cars were decorated and cruised spring street from 6-8 p.m. Some Paso Robles police officers walked along Spring St handing out bracelets, shaking hands, and posing for pictures. Butcher said the event was a success.

Some Paso Robles police officers walked along Spring St handing out bracelets, shaking hands and posing for pictures. Pictured here with local reporter Anthony Reed.

Paso Robles police also received dozens of gift baskets from community members. They posted the following on their Facebook:

We are beyond grateful for the support of our community! Today, our department received 55 gift baskets filled with snacks, gift cards, coffee/coffee cup, hand sanitizer, olive oil, cake pops, koozie, and much more.

Several businesses and community members graciously contributed to these amazing baskets. A heartfelt thank you goes out to each and every one of you. And a HUGE thank you and air-hug goes out to Crystal Morris for coordinating the entire project 💙🖤

Even Ir (our retiring K-9) and Renzo (our newest K-9) received their own personal basket filled to the top treats.

We keep waiting for one of them to open their baskets, however we keep finding the baskets hidden in different locations of the dept. 🤔 We’re fairly certain they think they have to share their treats with us. We don’t want the treats, but I did see one of the officers eyeing one of Renzo’s new toys!

Thank you again to everyone!

 

–Report and photos by Anthony Reed



