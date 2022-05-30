Hundreds turn out for Paso Robles Car Show Saturday

Annual event is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition

– Hundreds of people attended the Golden State Classics Paso Robles Car Show Saturday at the Downtown City Park. Friday night, many of the cars cruised up and down Spring Street. Dozens of people watched from lawn chairs or just standing on the sidewalks.

Saturday more than 100 cars parked in the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles. They varied from old classics to customized street rods. Some were local, but many of the cars came from out of the area.

The car show will return next Memorial Day Weekend to Paso Robles.

