Hurricane near Baja bringing swells to Central Coast this week

Warm temperatures expected in North County this week

– This week, Hurricane Frank off of Baja California should bring produce a 3-5 foot southerly swell, a “rare occurrence” according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

Warm temperatures are expected in North County this week, according to Weather Underground. Daytime highs are expected in the mid-to-upper 90s, and overnight lows should be in the low to mid-60s and upper 50s towards the end of the week. Monsoonal moisture could also accumulate enough to bring rain to some areas of the county briefly this week, reports say.

Click here to view a full, 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

A rare occurrence along the Central Coast, Hurricane Frank off Baja California should track far enough northwestward to produce a 3- to 5-foot southerly (175-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) on Monday through Wednesday. 🌬️🌊 #CAwx #HurricaneWaves pic.twitter.com/5hQTRblltj — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 29, 2022

Advertisement

Related