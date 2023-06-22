Hypnotherapist offering mindfulness workshop

Class fees include hypnosis mp3

– Art Kuhns, owner of Breaking Day Hypnotherapy, will be offering a workshop titled Mindfulness: Stop the Constant Thoughts and Sleep Better in the White Oak Room at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) on Wednesday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. During this two-hour class, Kuhns will teach participants how mindfulness can be used to slow down and even cease overthinking to improve sleep.

Topics to be covered during the workshop include bedtime routine strategies, processes, and techniques to slow down and even stop the thoughts more. A free hypnosis mp3 audio is included to build and reinforce progress.

“Mindfulness is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to relax and stop the thoughts,” said Kuhns. “I use mindfulness to quiet the thoughts to fall asleep quickly or to fall back to sleep if those thoughts should awaken me. Sleep is so important for your health and mental well-being.”

‘Mindfulness: Stop the Constant Thoughts and Sleep Better’ is offered for a $35 registration fee with handouts and a free hypnosis mp3 included.

Advance registration for this workshop is strongly recommended. To register online visit prcity.com/recreation or register in person at the Paso Robles Centennial Park registration desk Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, contact instructor Art Kuhns at (805) 242-1649 or Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988.

This class is presented in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services.

Share To Social Media