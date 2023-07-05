Ice Cream Zoofari returns to the Charles Paddock Zoo July 15

Tickets to event include zoo admission, all-you-can-eat ice cream and treats

– The community is invited to cool down with the Charles Paddock Zoo on Saturday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the 20th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari.

There will be music, activities, a wide variety of all-you-can-eat sweet treats, as well as the zoo’s exotic animals from around the world.

This year the event will feature a variety of ice cream and more, including La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop in Atascadero with over 15 flavors available to sample, among other goodies planned and sugar-free options too.

A ticket for Ice Cream Zoofari includes zoo admission along with all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaes, and toppings. Tickets are $15 for 12 yrs. and up; $11 for 3 to 11 yrs., and free for ages two and under. All zoo members receive $2 off every ticket purchased.

For more information about the zoo or zoo events visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080, and for more information about the City of Atascadero, www.VisitAtascadero.com.

