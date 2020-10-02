Idler’s celebrates grand opening of new store with giveaways

Locals can enter to win big prizes and expect sales at all Idler’s Home locations

–The holidays have come early at Idler’s Home. The family-owned business is hosting nine days of sales and giveaways Oct. 10 through 18 at all of its Central Coast locations to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Maria store.

Shoppers can enter in-store or online for the chance to win a different prize each day from such big-name brands as KitchenAid, La-Z-Boy, Traeger, and Tempur-Pedic. The event will end on Oct. 18 with the grand-prize giveaway of an Electrolux washer-dryer set.

“Our family feels very fortunate to be opening another Idler’s Home right now. This wouldn’t be possible without the community support we’ve received since launching our business 66 years ago,” Jennifer Idler said. “We want to share this milestone with the Central Coast and bring some smiles to our customers’ faces with big giveaways and promotions.”

The new Santa Maria showroom at 2406 S. Broadway will include more features than the original Santa Maria location, including beautiful indoor/outdoor furniture displays, a sleep experience area where customers can test mattresses, and a large, fully functioning kitchen for live cooking demonstrations.

The showroom at 1158 W. Betteravia Road is being converted into an Idler’s Home furniture outlet and will open soon. The opening of the outlet store will be announced on Idler’s Home Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on the website. All other Idler’s Home locations, from Santa Maria to Paso Robles, are open for business with enhanced safety measures and streamlined services to protect customers and staff from COVID-19. This includes scheduling shopping appointments, wearing protective equipment, maintaining an hourly cleaning schedule, and more.

Bud Idler opened the first Idler’s Home store in 1954 in San Luis Obispo. The family tradition of great customer service has continued for more than 60 years. Today, Idler’s Home has five stores throughout the Central Coast with showrooms located in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria

For more information about entering the giveaways or making an appointment to shop safely in-store, please visit www.idlershome.com.

