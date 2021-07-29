IGGPRA Annual Harvest Hoedown is back for 2021

-A message from IGGPRA-

Popular event returns to the Loading Chute in Creston Sept. 25

–After missing a year due to the Pandemic, the Independent Grape Growers of Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA) is excited to announce the resumption of its annual Harvest Hoedown at the historic Loading Chute in Creston on Sept. 25. The event will be set in the stage area behind the restaurant and feature one of the most popular country western bands in the area.

Hosted by IGGPRA, for members and their guests, the evening will be including a great barbecue dinner, appetizers, baking contest, and plenty of wine. There will be lots of dancing to give your cowboy boots a workout. All this for $25 for members and $35 for guests if registered by Sept. 1st. The Baking Contest will have categories for “pies” and “cakes.” Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available.

Come join IGGPRA to celebrate this year’s harvest and do a little “Hoedowning” too! For tickets go to the IGGPRA website (www.iggpra.com) and click on “Sept 25 Mixer.”

For more information contact: Field Gibson 805-860-1714 or Field.Gibson@Dibu.com.

Advertisement