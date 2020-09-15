IGGPRA to host Harvest Celebration ‘Dine Out Downtown’ event

–IGGPRA is a grape-growing education organization of 160 grape growers, wineries, and associate members, based in Paso Robles. In recent years, they have hosted a Harvest Hoedown to celebrate the end of harvest and thank their members. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions for gatherings, the event had to be canceled. Instead, the organization decided to do a Harvest Celebration for its members, as well as support some of the restaurants in the downtown area.

On Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, IGGPRA members and their guests (2 max) will be able to visit Buona Tavola, Pappy McGregors, or The Catch with a $45 voucher, for set menus, by purchasing a ticket for only $20.

Details are on the IGGPRA.com website, where members can purchase their $20 ticket, choose a menu and eat their meal at either the park, at the restaurant (must have a reservation), or take it home on Sept. 24.

Board member and organizer of the Dine Out, Field Gibson, said, “though we are disappointed about the cancelation of the Harvest Hoedown, we are glad we can put something together that will not only benefit our members but also show IGGPRA support for our downtown restaurants.”

Share this post!

email

Related