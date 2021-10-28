Ike’s giving away 1,400 sandwiches for 14th anniversary on Nov. 7

National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3

–The 14th anniversary of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and National Sandwich Day both collide during the first week of November. To celebrate, the iconic sandwich brand with over 80 locations across the west is celebrating.

Kicking off on National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3, and in celebration of its 14 year anniversary, Ike’s will give away 1,400 free sandwiches to its rewards members. Ike’s is encouraging fans to sign up for Ike’s Rewards on its website by Nov. 1 to be eligible.

Ike’s is offering free delivery to everyone on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7. Anyone can enter code: LOVEIKES at online ordering check-out to get delivery for free.

“We’re so lucky that Ike’s anniversary is on the best day of the year, National Sandwich Day,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder and face behind the logo. “For the last 14 years, we’ve built our company around love first, then sandwiches. This year we’re sharing even more love with our anniversary party, rewarding guests and fans with fun offers and rewards. Hope you join the party!”

An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With endless original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s.

The brand was ranked #12 on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers 2021 list.

Ike’s local sandwich shop is located at 1121 Rossi Rd., Templeton.

