Il Cortile and La Cosecha honored by Wine Spectator magazine

Awards mark the seventh win for Il Cortile, fourth win for La Cosecha

–Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant recently announced that Wine Spectator honored both Paso Robles restaurants with 2020 Awards of Excellence. The restaurants have remained open during the COVID-19 crisis for takeout and al fresco dining.

The awards will be featured in the Aug. 31 issue of Wine Spectator magazine, which hit newsstands on Tuesday, July 21. “We are truly humbled,” said sommelier Carole MacDonal, wine and beverage director for each eatery, and co-owner with her husband, chef Santos MacDonal. “We pride ourselves on finding the best local and international wines that truly pair well with Chef Santos’ dishes.”

Il Cortile Ristorante has now won the Award of Excellence for seven consecutive years. La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant has won the Award of Excellence for four consecutive years.

Nine restaurants in San Luis Obispo County were honored: Il Cortile, La Cosecha, Les Petites Canailles, The Restaurant at Justin, Buona Tavola, Koberl at Blue, Novo Restaurant and Lounge, Lido at Dolphin Bay and Mason Bar and Kitchen.

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine restaurants in 1981.

