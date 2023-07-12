Il Cortile Ristorante receives Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence

Award given to the restaurant for the 10th year in a row

– Il Cortile Ristorante in Paso Robles has announced that Wine Spectator has officially honored the restaurant with a 2023 Award of Excellence. The award recognizes restaurants that feature noteworthy wine lists curated to appeal to a wide range of wine enthusiasts.

Il Cortile Ristorante has won the Award of Excellence for 10 consecutive years. “It’s such an honor to be recognized for the tenth consecutive year by Wine Spectator,” said Sommelier Carole MacDonal, wine and beverage director for Il Cortile and co-owner with her husband, Chef Santos MacDonal. “We are passionate about showcasing the best local and international wines that complement our seasonally inspired cuisine.”

Six restaurants in Paso Robles were honored this year; they include: Il Cortile Ristorante, La Cosecha Bar and Restaurant, Les Petites Canailles, In Bloom, Pony Club Bar & Lounge, and The Restaurant at Justin.

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine restaurants in 1981. Search the complete list of award winners here.

