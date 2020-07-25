Illegal credit card skimming operation discovered at Morro Bay gas station 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 25, 2020
Posted: 3:57 am, July 25, 2020 by News Staff

–On Thursday, at about 4:50 p.m., Morro Bay Police officers were contacted by a San Luis Obispo County Weights & Measures employee who discovered an unauthorized credit card skimming operation at Sinclair Gasoline, Morro Bay. Eight skimming devices were recovered from within several gas pumps at the business.
A check was conducted at all other gasoline stations within the city of Morro Bay. No other skimming devices were located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Det. Marvos at the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6229 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.



