Immersive cultural event complements book of the year discussion 

Posted: 6:23 am, March 21, 2023 by News Staff
Majida Fazel

Local performer Majida Fazel.

Event to feature henna art, belly dancing

– The Paso Robles City Library is hosting a cultural event themed around this year’s Cuesta Book of the Year selection, All My Rage. The cultural event, which will take place on April 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the library conference room, will feature belly dancing and henna art.

Majida Fazel, a local performer, will provide information and a demonstration of traditional belly dance. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about this expressive art form. Henna, a plant-based paste used to dye skin temporarily, will also be part of the evening’s festivities. Fazel will apply henna to several attendees, explaining the significance of the traditional design elements she will be using.

Henna art

Henna art.

Registration is required for each attendee, as space is limited. The event is open to those aged 16 and above.

For more information, interested individuals can call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites.

