Improvements, renovations made at Barney Schwartz

New bicycle pump track in planning stages

– Barney Schwartz Park, located at 2970 Union Road in Paso Robles, has recently benefitted from several upgrades and renovations courtesy of the Paso Robles REC Foundation and Paso Robles City’s Community Services Parks Maintenance team.

New scoreboards featuring an LED display and wireless consoles were installed by the city’s maintenance staff in Jan. 2022 at all four of the park’s softball fields. The cost of replacing the original scoreboards, which have been in use at the park since it was built in 2002, was $23,490. The funding for this project was provided by the Paso Robles REC Foundation’s Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment. According to City Maintenance Superintendent Freda Barman, each new energy-efficient scoreboard is 4-feet high and 10-feet wide with 15-inch-tall LED digits and Lexan protection over the numbers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment, enabling the City to provide enhancements like these new scoreboards at Barney Schwartz Park,” said Berman. “The softball fields at this park provide the opportunity for large-scale tournaments as well as a place for our community members to gather and enjoy outdoor activities in one of the most beautiful parks in our county.”

In Jan. 2022, the city’s parks maintenance staff performed their annual renovation on Barney Schwartz Park’s softball fields including reworking all four of the fields, scarifying and grading the infields, adding infield mix, removing uneven areas, and striping the fields. Additionally, bases were replaced or repaired, dugout windscreens were repaired, and drainage and irrigation issues were addressed.

Future projects planned at Barney Schwartz Park include a state-of-the-art bicycle pump track slated for an undeveloped half acre of land just east of the park’s one-million-gallon lake. The city’s parks and recreation advisory committee will consider the concept design for the pump track at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. in the Centennial Park Live Oak Room. The Paso Robles REC Foundation has established a $500,000 budget of the Barney Schwartz Park Memorial Endowment Fund to finance the construction of this new recreational feature.

Past major improvements at the park were made possible by the Barney Schwartz Park Memorial Endowment Fund include a $250,000 renovation of the lower playground (completed in Jan. of 2018) and the construction of the first two-story playground in Paso Robles (opened in Oct. 2020) for a cost of $447,556. The fund has also provided shade structures, a barbeque pavilion, trail mile markers, lighting maintenance, and parking lot paving at Barney Schwartz Park.

To learn more about Barney Schwartz Park please visit prcity.com/recreation. Information about the Paso Robles REC Foundation can be found at recfoundation.com.

