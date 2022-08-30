In Bloom restaurant unveils new cocktail program

Restaurant recently celebrated its six-month anniversary

– Handcrafted farm-to-glass cocktails are now being served at Paso Robles’ newest restaurant, In Bloom, which is celebrating its six-month anniversary. The new seasonally-driven cocktail menu complements In Bloom’s curated wine list which includes the “best of Paso Robles” and marquee selections from around the world.

In Bloom is the most recent project from Chicago-born restaurateur, Chris Haisma (Clever Rabbit, The Betty) and his wife, Nicole. The restaurant features an inspired menu by Executive Chef Kenny Seliger (The Breslin NYC, Henry’s Waterfront) and Executive Sous Chef Ron Frazier (Henry’s Waterfront).

“It’s been an exciting six months since we opened our doors. We are thrilled to add an all-new cocktail menu to our guest experience,” says Haisma. “Our dinner menu is all about what’s fresh locally and we’ve taken the same approach with our specialty cocktails and added our twist on classic cocktails.”

Chris Haisma spins vinyl nightly on the house turntable from his vast collection and says he loves to take requests. As such, all the specialty cocktails are named after the staff’s favorite songs.

Haisma’s favorite is the Led Zeppelin-inspired “The Rover,” a blend of Wheatley Vodka, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, freshly squeezed grapefruit, and lime. The drink is topped with an elderflower smoke bubble that the guest pops, releasing a fragrant haze over the glass before sipping.

In Bloom’s food is inspired by the “best of what the Central Coast has to offer.” Diners can expect to see familiar and unfamiliar ingredients prepared thoughtfully and sometimes unexpectedly. Chef Seliger says creativity and innovation drive him and his team to provide guests with a “memorable and delicious experience.”

“Our approach to the menu takes advantage of the great bounty we have available to us in the region. We look to what is in season and source everything locally,” says Seliger. “And what’s fresh is always changing, so it’s not uncommon that we print up new menus several times per week. Our current farm partners include Templeton Valley Farms, Bautista Family Farms, Mighty Cap Mushrooms and Olivito Ranch, among others.”

The menu is designed to be a shared-plates experience. Plates are arranged from smallest to largest on the menu. A popular choice is the multi-course Chef’s Tasting Menu which surprises guests with a culinary tour of what’s currently in season.

A longtime wine collector and fan of Paso Robles, Chris Haisma has been visiting the area regularly for nearly 15 years, launching lasting friendships with winemakers and locals alike. He and his wife fell in love with the area and hoped to someday plant permanent roots here. In 2020, Chris, Nicole, and their two young children left Chicago with their California dreams and made the move to Paso Robles official.

In February 2022, the Haismas opened In Bloom with great fanfare, becoming a fast favorite among Paso’s wine industry. In addition to winning the community over with its menu, the Haismas are already giving back. At the recent Must! Charities auction, In Bloom donated two full restaurant buyouts raising an eye-popping $120,000 for the local charity.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related