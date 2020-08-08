In-person outdoor science classes for kids offered at Centennial Park

–Popular local science camp provider, Science-Dipity will begin offering in-person outdoor science classes for children at Centennial Park in Paso Robles (600 Nickerson Drive) on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Following county and state safety guidelines, these classes offer a unique opportunity for children to participate in hands-on science enrichment from a safe social distance. Families may choose from several class options based the child’s age and date preference.

During the Science-Dipity in the Park- Families classes, children ages four through eight are invited to bring their family to Centennial Park for their own personal 30-minute science class (between 8:30 a.m. and noon) with Science-Dipity’s Tim Baker. Students and their grown-ups will be guided in a family group as they create a science artifact including making a helicopter, crafting a Cartesian diver, and designing their own density bottle. Families may choose between a two or three class option with classes happening on Tuesday, August 11, Tuesday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 25. Pricing varies and advance registration is required.

For older children ages seven through 11, Science-Dipity In the Park will offer an outdoor class specially designed with social distance learning in mind. Students may choose between six or 12 hours of materials-intensive, genuine experiences in science. Baker will lead students in creating multiple science artifacts each day with engaging experiments that explore exciting science concepts. Students will make paper jump, paper clips float and put a cloud in a bottle, plus much more. These classes happen at Centennial Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 27. Students may choose from a three-day offering (Wednesday, Aug. 12, Thursday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 19) or join for three additional classes (Thursday, Aug. 20, Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27). Advance registration is strongly encouraged as class size is limited.

To learn more and to register for the class, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related