New film festival coming to Central Coast

Tickets for entertainment expo now available

– The first ever Central Coast Entertainment Expo will bring together the film and entertainment community Nov. 4 – 5, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.

This event is for local filmmakers looking to take their films to the next level, of for those in the industry and looking to get plugged in, or for film fans looking for a good time. The expo will include industry speakers, workshops, hands-on demonstrations, feature local films, and celebrate sequels in cinema with anniversary screenings of Star Trek: Wrath of Kahn, Batman Returns, and Lord of the Rings: Two Towers.

“We are thrilled to create such a fun and vibrant atmosphere for our community, but most of all we know that the connections made during the Central Coast Entertainment Eexpo will lead to more local productions and will help existing projects meet their goals,” said Sarah Risley, president of the Central Coast Film Society.

“Part of the excitement of the Expo will be activities happening all the time, all over the place at the beautiful Clark Center. From panel discussions to hands-on demonstrations, to the large format screenings of favorite films that bring us all together,” said Daniel Lahr, executive director for the film society.

Tickets are on sale now through the Clark Center at https://clarkcenter.org/events/.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to support the local arts community through the Central Coast Showcase, featuring local short films, programs, and resources. Local filmmakers and students will have an opportunity to submit their films to win tickets to the expo, get special access to the industry lounge networking events, and may be featured during the Central Coast Showcase. Films must be submitted by Oct. 9 through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/CentralCoastShowcase.

The Central Coast Entertainment EXPO is hosted by the Central Coast Film Society, a local 501c(3) non-profit dedicated to celebrating cinema and promoting media arts and entertainment on the Central Coast. To learn more visit www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org.

– By Raiza Giorgi for the Central Coast Film Society

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related