Inaugural ‘Cuffs and Clubs’ fundraiser tees-off May 30

–The Paso Robles Police Officers Association will host the inaugural “Clubs n Cuffs” Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 30, at the Paso Robles Golf Club.

There are signups for four-person teams or individuals who will be paired with a team. During the course of play, wine, beer, and food will be served. There are numerous prizes to be won, auction items, and special events such as: hole in one, closest to the pin, longest drive, putting contest, and the helicopter ball drop. Proceeds go to local youth activities in the way of scholarships, equipment, or facility maintenance.

For more information, view their Facebook event page here, or click here.

