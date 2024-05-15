Inaugural fundraiser supports wildlife preservation efforts

Event aims to support wildlife habitat preservation efforts, promote outdoor recreation, ensure future of elk

– The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) California Wine Country Chapter is set to host its inaugural fundraising dinner at the Paso Robles Event Center on June 8.

Scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event aims to support wildlife habitat preservation efforts, promote outdoor recreation, and ensure the future of elk and other wildlife.

“Paso Robles is the perfect location, I am proud to have a well-deserved RMEF Chapter in our beautiful town,” says Chair of RMEF California Wine Country Chapter Eleanor Bastas, “This inaugural dinner is our first big event. We are also celebrating RMEF’s 40th anniversary. We plan to make it an amazing and memorable night full of great food, amazing wine, and some fantastic auction items!”

The event will feature a live auction, silent auction, and opportunities for attendees to engage with fellow outdoor enthusiasts and conservation advocates.

Founded in 1984, the RMEF is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat, and hunting heritage. Over the past four decades, RMEF has conserved more than 8 million acres of habitat, facilitated access to over 1.2 million acres for public hunting and recreation, and contributed to the restoration of elk populations across North America.

For further details and ticket information, interested individuals can contact Kyle Cook at (559) 905-1414 or via email at kcook85@yahoo.com.

The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93447.

