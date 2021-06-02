Inaugural Lavender Festival happening at The Lavender Garden

Festival happening June 12-13

–The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills will host its first-ever Lavender Festival on June 12-13. Join them as they celebrate their spring bloom. The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 CA-46 in Lost Hills, CA on Hwy 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.

The festival will run on Saturday June 12 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday June 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 1st Annual Lavender Festival is an event for the entire family. They will crown the 2021 Lavender Festival Queen, Jr. Queen, and Princess in a pageant Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m., presented by Legacy Productions and Miss Kern County. For info email: themisskerncountypageant@yahoo.com.

Enjoy the festivities in the midst of the fully bloomed lavender fields. They will present Jim Ranger from Season 19 of The Voice and Bakersfield native in a concert on Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. The Festival will feature live music as well. The kids will enjoy a petting zoo and train ride, and they’ll have a vast variety of food and craft vendors from the region sure to delight.

Check out our Lavender seminars on both days. Victor from Victor’s Lavender will be travelling from his lavender farm in Washington. Victor is a well-known icon in the lavender community. Dane from Kuntz Family Farms in Bakersfield will be here as well, speaking about bees. Kuntz Family Farms supplies our honey available in the gift shop.

