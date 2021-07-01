Inaugural McCrary Family Scholarship announces winners

Paso Robles student selected

–In 1946, Big Creek Lumber was founded by brothers Bud and Lud McCrary through a combination of hard work, ingenuity, a foundation in the skilled trades, and a passion for sustainable forestry. Now, 75 years later, the Big Creek Lumber is honoring that legacy and celebrating 75 years in business by launching the McCrary Family Scholarship, which provides $2,000 of financial assistance to graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in the skilled trades or forestry. Two winners were selected this inaugural year: Alex Neri-Castro of Felton and Caeden Murphy of Paso Robles.

Neri-Castro will be continuing his education in the Construction Management program at Hartnell Community College, where he will also be running for the Hartnell track team. He hopes to one day earn his degree in electrical engineering. Neri-Castro was raised in Guatemala and came to the United States for high school to pursue his education. In a short time, he became fluent in four languages, including English. During his high school career, Neri-Castro excelled at academics, soccer, and track and field. His passion for electrical engineering was ignited when he got a job apprenticing with an electrician. He has also worked as a cabinet maker and enjoys blending trade skills with creativity and art.

Murphy will be continuing his education in the Electrical Lineworker Program at Northwest Lineman College in Texas. During his high school career, Murphy proved his willingness to work hard while pursuing his education and interests by participating in FFA and 4-H, playing football and baseball, working full-time at a feed store, and participating on the Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA Welding Team (where he earned the 2019 California SkillsUSA Welding Shielded Metal Arc State Champion and was a 2020 SkillsUSA Region 2 Welding MIG Gold Medalist).

The worthy recipients were also each honored with a lunch.

