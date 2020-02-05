Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Inaugural Morro Bay Plein Air Festival set for April 13-16 

Morro bay plein air festival

Plein Air is the French expression for “in the open air.”

–Art Center Morro Bay, Morro Bay Tourism and Inn at Morro Bay have joined forces to present the inaugural Morro Bay Plein Air Festival, scheduled for April 13 – 16, 2020.

There are many ways to participate: Watch art demonstrations, take the 2-day workshop, register to participate in the all-day “paint out,” enter a quick draw contest, and attend a VIP party with silent and live auctions. There will be awards and ribbons for paint out and quick draw participants.

Plein Air is the French expression for “in the open air.” It means leaving the four walls of an indoor studio and painting in the wide-open outdoors. This style of painting was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists with their desire to paint light and its “ever-changing ephemeral qualities.”

For more information about the individual events go to morrobaypleinairfestival.org or call the Art Center Morro Bay at (805) 772-2504.

