Increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reported in SLO County

One more SLO County resident has died from severe COVID-19

– San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say a small but notable increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks, and deaths reflect a slight uptick in virus spread in SLO County.

One more San Luis Obispo County resident has died from COVID-19, the first reported death in four weeks. Five SLO County residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness, according to county health. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since March 31, though far below the 67 reported at the peak of the recent winter surge. Since last week’s report, 105 new cases have been reported, bringing the 14-day average to 13. That’s up from nine one week ago and compares to 649 at the peak of the surge.

Click here to view detailed statistics.

Public health teams say they are actively responding to four outbreaks in congregate settings. “These numbers show only a small portion of cases because so many people are now using rapid or at-home tests, which are not reported. For that reason, it’s helpful to look at the general trends in this data, which show a small but meaningful increase,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and time-tested precautions—getting vaccinated and boosted, washing your hands often, masking in crowded places, and testing if you have symptoms or have been exposed—are still key to protecting yourself and your family.”

COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available at pharmacies, some doctor’s offices, and public health clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge at public health clinics.

COVID-19 community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo offer no-cost antigen and PCR tests, with antigen test results generally available in less than two hours (often within 30 minutes) and PCR test results generally available in about two days.

COVID-19 treatment is widely available in SLO County for people age 65 and older and those who have health conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19, including common conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. These treatments must be given early to make a difference. If you are at higher risk, it is a good idea to contact your doctor to discuss treatment if you test positive.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded public health information line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Related