Increased safety procedures implemented at Paso Robles school sites

‘Absolutely no information that would indicate there is a threat to any of our school sites,’ says director of student services

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Director of Student Services Thomas Harrington sent local parents the following notice regarding precautionary increased safety measures that are being implemented at Paso Robles school sites:

PRJUSD families,

In response to the school shooting in Texas earlier this week we have decided to implement enhanced security measures at all PRJUSD school sites. While we have absolutely no information that would indicate there is a threat to any of our school sites we feel it necessary to take some precautions to increase campus safety. For the remainder of the school year, all school sites will secure all external access to the campus during the school day. Starting immediately, all gates and external doors where people can enter the campus during the school day will be locked. This includes main offices. The doors/gates will be locked as soon as possible after the start of the school day and will be unlocked just prior to school ending.

There are some school sites where office staff does not have a direct line of sight with the gate/door. If you need access, contact the main office. With this in mind, we ask that you limit your visits to the school site.

We did not take this decision lightly. With student and staff safety our main priority, we believe these measures will increase our campus safety.

– Thomas Harrington

Advertisement

Related