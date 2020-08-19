Increased training activity will be happening at Camp Roberts

–There will be increased military training activity at Camp Roberts from Aug. 18-28, according to Cal Guard. They advise the public to please be aware of loud artillery and explosive noises. The training is expected to last into the evening hours.

Camp Roberts, located north of Paso Robles, is the California National Guard’s primary training post. Cal Guard soldiers and airmen have deployed worldwide. Many are training for their overseas deployments at Camp Roberts. The post also serves as a training site for other Armed Forces components, civilian law enforcement, and emergency-response agencies.

For more information about Camp Roberts, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related