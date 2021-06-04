Independent Grape Growers of Paso Robles donate to local homeless shelters

Group donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters

–Recently the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA) donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The event was an offshoot of an IGGPRA member program. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, instead of having a regular membership mixer meeting, meals were pre-ordered by the association for all of its members to pick up. The meals were put together through Vivant Fine Cheese, with any meals that were not claimed by members going to feed clients of ECHO.

IGGPRA is composed of roughly 200 growers, and associates. IGGPRA promotes growing high-quality wine grapes through education, networking, and access to farming resources. The founding goal of IGGPRA is “growers helping growers.” While each member has his or her individual philosophies and methods for wine grape growing, all benefit from the open exchange of ideas and industry information which affects every Paso Robles wine grape grower, such as state and federal government issues, vineyard technology improvements, techniques for planting, growing and harvesting, labor issues and industry trends.

For more information about the group, please contact President@IGGPRA.Com or visit www.iggpra.com.

