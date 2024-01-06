Indies & Eats program boosts SLO Film Festival

Program pairs three-course dinner with screening of a food-themed independent film at the Palm Theater

– Popular annual program, Indies & Eats, will return to Hotel San Luis Obispo’s Michelin-recognized modern steakhouse, Ox + Anchor, to benefit the 2024 SLO International Film Festival.

The program pairs a three-course prix fixe dinner at Ox + Anchor with a screening of a food-themed independent film at the adjacent historic Palm Theater. Different menus are available throughout the week, each paired with a featured film. The films will be screened on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays during January and February. The three-course dinner menus start at $58, with a portion of the proceeds from each meal donated to the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

“The festival is delighted to be working with Hotel San Luis Obispo again this year on this really fun event,” said Skye McLennan, executive director of the SLO International Film Festival. “We’ve put together a slate of some of our favorite foodie films and even if you’ve already seen some of these films, we encourage you to revisit them on the big screen as they have inspired menus that complement them perfectly for an exciting culinary experience.”

Featured films for January and February include The Lunchbox, Chocolat, Ratatouille, Babette’s Feast, Julia, In the Mood for Love, The Truffle Hunters, and Eat Pray Love. Screening times are 4:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. For the 4:15 p.m. screening, a 6:15 p.m. dinner reservation or later is recommended, and for the 7 p.m. film, a 5 p.m. reservation is suggested. Guests must request the prix fixe menu when making a reservation. Film tickets are sold separately at the Palm Theater box office or online at The Palm Theatre.

Additional information about Indies & Eats can be found at Hotel San Luis Obispo’s website.

For more details about the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, visit SLO Film Fest.

