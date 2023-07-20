Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 20, 2023
You are here: Home » Mid-State Fair » Industrial Arts Auction features student projects at Mid-State Fair
  • Follow Us!

Industrial Arts Auction features student projects at Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 7:10 am, July 20, 2023 by News Staff

Industrial arts auction

Last year’s auction brought in $191,000 – on 59 projects – the most ever raised in a single year

– The California Mid-State Fair will showcase the talents of local high school students across San Luis Obispo County who have designed a variety of projects from welding to woodworking. The students designed large-scale projects like barbecues, trailers, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, and wine racks.

industrial arts auction

Photos from a previous year’s auction.

The Industrial Arts Auction preview takes place today, Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. in the Edna Valley Barn and is followed by the auction and awards at noon. Last year’s auction brought in $191,000 – on 59 projects – the most ever raised in a single year. Thanks to the generous support from the community, over $940,000 has been brought in since the auction began over 22 years ago.

The projects are displayed in the barn, located in the livestock area of the fair. The barn will be open for viewing all twelve days of the fair.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Mid-State Fair, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.