Industrial Arts Auction features student projects at Mid-State Fair

Last year’s auction brought in $191,000 – on 59 projects – the most ever raised in a single year

– The California Mid-State Fair will showcase the talents of local high school students across San Luis Obispo County who have designed a variety of projects from welding to woodworking. The students designed large-scale projects like barbecues, trailers, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, and wine racks.

The Industrial Arts Auction preview takes place today, Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. in the Edna Valley Barn and is followed by the auction and awards at noon. Last year’s auction brought in $191,000 – on 59 projects – the most ever raised in a single year. Thanks to the generous support from the community, over $940,000 has been brought in since the auction began over 22 years ago.

The projects are displayed in the barn, located in the livestock area of the fair. The barn will be open for viewing all twelve days of the fair.

Share To Social Media