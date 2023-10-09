‘Inflammatory’ flyers left at doorsteps in Los Osos area

– On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of inflammatory flyers left on the doorsteps of multiple residents in the Los Osos area. Similar flyers have surfaced in other communities in the county in recent months.

“While the flyer falls within the bounds of free speech protected by the First Amendment, it does not reflect the values of San Luis Obispo County and certainly is not inclusive of the people who live, work, and pass through our county,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

The sheriff’s office has documented the incident and asks that citizens responsibly discard the flyers, and if anyone has video footage of individuals leaving the flyers, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number at (805) 781-4550.

