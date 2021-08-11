Information sought regarding missing Atascadero man

Cory Keith Kelley Armer was reported as a missing person one year ago this week

–The Atascadero Police Department is seeking information regarding an ongoing missing person investigation. Cory Keith Kelley Armer was reported as a missing person one year ago this week by a family member. The last time Kelley Armer was in contact with his family was in the end of April 2020, when he was with his mother in the City of Atascadero. Kelley Armer was reported as being homeless and is known to frequently travel between San Miguel and Santa Margarita.

Atascadero Police Detectives, with the assistance of Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation have conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of Kelley Armer and have followed various reported leads throughout the year. Nothing as of yet has led to the location of Kelley Armer or the cause for his disappearance.

The Atascadero Police Department is requesting the public’s help in providing information on Kelley Armer’s location and/or details regarding his disappearance. Kelley Armer is a white male and was 38 years old at the time he was reported missing.

If you have any information regarding Kelley Armer’s disappearance, or his current location, please contact APD Detective Pipan at 805-461-5051 or you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 805-549-STOP.

