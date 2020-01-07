Collision on Highway 1 Monday injures two, causes highway closure



–On Monday at approximately 9:35 a.m., 63-year-old Cambria man Leffery LaChance was driving a Ford Transit van westbound on Weymouth Street in Cambria approaching the intersection of Highway 1. LaChance came to a stop at the posted stop sign, but failed to observe 35-year-old Paso Robles resident Rafael Garcia driving a Freightliner delivery truck southbound on Highway 1 approaching Weymouth Street. At this location, State Route l does not have a posted stop sign. LaChance pulled across the northbound lane of Highway 1 and directly into the path of Garcia. The front end of the Freightliner delivery truck impacted the right side of the Ford Transit van and both vehicles continued to the southwest portion of the intersection.

The Transit van overturned and snapped a wooden power pole in half as the Transit came to rest on its roof. LaChance was extricated and transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Garcia was self-transported for minor injuries.

State Route 1 was blocked by the downed power line for approximately 40 minutes before PG&E was able to cut the downed line. Cambria Fire and CDF assisted CHP with scene clean-up and vehicle removal, Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

The power line will be repaired by PG&E at a later date.

Share this post!

Related