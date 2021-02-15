Paso Robles News|Monday, February 15, 2021
Video: Injury collision reported on Hwy. 46 east at Hwy. 101 underpass 

Posted: 8:53 am, February 15, 2021 by News Staff

–An injury collision involving a jackknifed semi-truck and another large truck was reported Monday morning just before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 46 East at the Hwy. 101 underpass.

Paso Robles Police are on the scene and tell locals to expect “major traffic delays” because the intersection is closed. Nearby freeway offramps are also closed.

A 60-80 gallon diesel fuel leak is reported at the scene.

Accident on Highway 46 east paso robles

 

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

–Photos by Jason Brock



Comments

