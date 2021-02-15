Video: Injury collision reported on Hwy. 46 east at Hwy. 101 underpass

–An injury collision involving a jackknifed semi-truck and another large truck was reported Monday morning just before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 46 East at the Hwy. 101 underpass.

Paso Robles Police are on the scene and tell locals to expect “major traffic delays” because the intersection is closed. Nearby freeway offramps are also closed.

A 60-80 gallon diesel fuel leak is reported at the scene.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Injury collision 46E / 101 underpass. Major traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/dHRThDEMxK — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) February 15, 2021

–Photos by Jason Brock

